Abstract

PURPOSE: Adverse events threaten residents' safety. Risk management is important to provide proper care and maintain quality in residential aged care facilities (RACFs). However, there is little data on adverse events, risk management, and risk early warning in RACFs in the Chinese mainland. This study aimed to fill this gap by investigating the prevalence of the aforementioned aspects and related factors in China. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Using a cross-sectional design, a field survey of 272 RACFs in Hunan Province was conducted from January 25 to June 1, 2020. Data were collected using four main tools on prevalence of nursing adverse events, risk management, risk early warning, and general information. Descriptive statistics were described by frequency (percentage) and median (interquartile range). Mann-Whitney U-test and Kruskal-Wallis H-test, and Spearman coefficient were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: RACFs experienced an average of five (15) adverse events in 2019, with falls and pressure ulcers being the most common. The total average score of risk management in RACFs was 4.72 (0.98) out of 5, with the environment and personnel management dimensions scoring the highest with 4.75 (1) and the service management dimension scoring the lowest with 4.60 (1). Only 72.79% had trained their staff on ethical and legal knowledge and 84.56% had utilized pre-hospital first aid. Further, 30% to 40% were unprepared for contingency plans of suicide, electric shock, gas poisoning, and drowning. There were significant risk management differences among the following variables: facilities' locations, accreditation with the Practice Certificate of Social Welfare Facilities, bed-size, nursing hours per resident day, requirement for nursing staff with certificates, and payment for nursing staff (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: RACFs are facing safety challenges with a high prevalence of nursing adverse events. These facilities need to improve risk early warning and management to ensure residents' safety.

Language: en