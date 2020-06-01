|
Li C, Shi C. Risk Manag. Healthc. Policy 2022; 15: 529-542.
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
35378829
PURPOSE: Adverse events threaten residents' safety. Risk management is important to provide proper care and maintain quality in residential aged care facilities (RACFs). However, there is little data on adverse events, risk management, and risk early warning in RACFs in the Chinese mainland. This study aimed to fill this gap by investigating the prevalence of the aforementioned aspects and related factors in China. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Using a cross-sectional design, a field survey of 272 RACFs in Hunan Province was conducted from January 25 to June 1, 2020. Data were collected using four main tools on prevalence of nursing adverse events, risk management, risk early warning, and general information. Descriptive statistics were described by frequency (percentage) and median (interquartile range). Mann-Whitney U-test and Kruskal-Wallis H-test, and Spearman coefficient were used for statistical analysis.
nursing homes; geriatric care; quality of nursing care; safety measures