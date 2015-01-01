Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the growth and popularity of gig work, limited information exists about the occupational health and safety concerns faced by individuals who are employed through ridesharing online applications. In this qualitative study, we characterized the perceived health and safety concerns of drivers employed by rideshare companies.



METHODS: During September-October 2019, we requested car rides, using digital rideshare platforms. During the ride, drivers responded verbally to a brief closed-end sociodemographic and work characteristics survey. A semi-structured interview script was used to collect rideshare driver perceptions on health and safety risks.



FINDINGS: A total of 35 rideshare drivers of group mean age of 43.1 ± 11.2 years were interviewed, of whom 77.1% were male and 82.9% identified as Latino. Sixty percent of participants reported rideshare as their primary job, working an average of 47.9 ± 19.6 hours weekly (minimum = 6 hours, maximum = 84 hours). Drivers enjoyed job autonomy yet faced stressors such as passenger risky behavior, car accidents, and lack of policies that protect the driver. Rideshare drivers also raised concerns about their current health status, economic pressures, and worker safety.



CONCLUSION/APPLICATION TO PRACTICE: Drivers are forced to extend work hours to support themselves financially, exacerbating their current health concerns and safety risks as it means more time spent working in their sedentary job, compromising their mental and physical health as well as their safety. Occupational health and safety programs geared toward workers in the gig economy are needed.

Language: en