* Crude rate of deaths per 100,000 population; 95% CIs indicated by error bars.

† Deaths attributed to unintentional injury from fire or flames were identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes X00−X09.

§ Urban-rural status is determined by the Office of Management and Budget's February 2013 delineation of metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), in which each MSA must have at least one urban area of ≥50,000 inhabitants. Areas with <50,000 inhabitants are grouped into the rural category.



In 2020, the death rate attributed to unintentional injury from fire or flames was higher in rural areas than in urban areas for females and males. The rate for females was 1.4 per 100,000 in rural areas and 0.6 in urban areas. The rate for males was 2.4 per 100,000 in rural areas and 0.9 in urban areas. Males had higher death rates than females in both rural and urban areas.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/deaths.htm

