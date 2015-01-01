|
Ashraf MT, Dey K. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 171: 106646.
35390699
The objective of this research was to identify and prioritize deer-vehicle crash (DVC) hotspots using five years of crash data. This study applied Bayesian spatiotemporal models for the identification of the DVC hotspots. The Bayesian spatiotemporal model allows to observe area-specific trends in the DVC data and highlights specific locations where DVC occurrence is deteriorating or improving over time. Census Tracts (CTs) were used as the geographic units to aggregate DVC, land use, and transportation infrastructure related data of Minnesota (MN) for the year 2015 to 2019. Several tests were conducted to evaluate the performance of the hotspot identification methods. The result showed that Type-I spatiotemporal interaction model (Model-2) outperforms other four space-time models in terms of predicting DVC frequency in CTs and hotspot identification performance test measures.
Language: en
Bayesian inference; Deer-crash; Hotspots; R-INLA; Space–time interaction