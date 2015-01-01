|
Citation
Kropilak AD, Sawaya DE. Am. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35389281
Abstract
Blunt abdominal trauma due to bicycle accident is a common occurrence in the pediatric population; however, traumatic abdominal wall hernia as the result of blunt trauma is a rare presentation. Abdominal wall injuries can be isolated or associated with multiple intra-abdominal pathologies. A high index of suspicion is essential for prompt intervention, especially when there is concurrent intra-abdominal pathology. We present a case of a traumatic spigelian hernia in a pediatric patient following a handlebar injury with the intraoperative discovery of a bucket-handle type mesenteric injury to the jejunum.
Language: en
Keywords
trauma; hernia; pediatric surgery; spigelian hernia; traumatic abdominal wall hernia