Abstract

Blunt abdominal trauma due to bicycle accident is a common occurrence in the pediatric population; however, traumatic abdominal wall hernia as the result of blunt trauma is a rare presentation. Abdominal wall injuries can be isolated or associated with multiple intra-abdominal pathologies. A high index of suspicion is essential for prompt intervention, especially when there is concurrent intra-abdominal pathology. We present a case of a traumatic spigelian hernia in a pediatric patient following a handlebar injury with the intraoperative discovery of a bucket-handle type mesenteric injury to the jejunum.

