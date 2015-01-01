Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Persistent psychiatric symptomatology during childhood and adolescence predicts vulnerability to experience mental illness in adulthood. Physical activity is well-known to provide mental health benefits across the lifespan. However, the underlying mechanisms linking physical activity and psychiatric symptoms remain underexplored. In this context, we aim to systematically synthesise evidence focused on the mechanisms through which physical activity might reduce psychiatric symptoms across all ages.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: With the aid of a biomedical information specialist, we will develop a systematic search strategy based on the predetermined research question in the following electronic databases: MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane and PsycINFO. Two independent reviewers will screen and select studies, extract data and assess the risk of bias. In case of inability to reach a consensus, a third person will be consulted. We will not apply any language restriction, and we will perform a qualitative synthesis of our findings as we anticipate that studies are scarce and heterogeneous.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Only data that have already been published will be included. Then, ethical approval is not required.



FINDINGS will be published in a peer-reviewed journal and presented at conferences. Additionally, we will communicate our findings to healthcare providers and other sections of society (eg, through regular channels, including social media).



PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42021239440.

Language: en