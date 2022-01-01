SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rivera CS, Salusky I, Sánchez B, Torres SA. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)

10.1037/cdp0000527

35389694

OBJECTIVES: This study examined how youth who have received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) experience structural violence and their responses to that violence.

METHOD: Participants included 20 Latinx individuals, between the ages of 16 and 29, who migrated to the U.S. before age 16. The majority held DACA status. In-depth qualitative, narrative interviews were conducted with each participant.

RESULTS: Narratives revealed multiple ways that DACA youth experience structural violence, including (a) challenges with the application process, (b) the financial burden created by the lack of access to federal financial aid for higher education, and (c) fears surrounding DACA. Youth responded to structural violence via (a) paying it forward, (b) radical hope, (c) social support, and (d) undocumented pride.

CONCLUSIONS: Narratives demonstrate the ways in which young people experience structural violence despite the benefits of DACA and how some resist this violence. Implications for a legislative pathway to citizenship are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
