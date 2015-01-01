|
Mai Z, Li M, Pan L, Ma N. Eur. J. Neurosci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Federation of European Neuroscience Societies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35388523
Vigilance instability in the sleep-deprived state was deemed to result from the imbalance in thalamic-FPN-DMN circuits (FPN: frontoparietal network; DMN: default mode network), but the behavioral correlation of this neural hypothesis is still unclear. To address this issue, we applied dynamic functional connectivity (DFC) analysis on the task-based fMRI data and detected high arousal state (HAS) and low arousal state (LAS). Relative to HAS, LAS demonstrated higher positive connectivity within task-positive networks (TPN), attenuated TPN-DMN anti-correlation, and greater anti-correlation between cerebral and subcortico-cerebellar networks. Critically, DFC differences between HAS and LAS were correlated with the ongoing vigilance performance in the sleep-deprived state. The current findings confirmed a direct link between vigilance instability and DFC in the thalamic-FPN-DMN circuits. In particular, we postulated that the integration within task-related system and segregation between task-related system and the subcortico-cerebellar system might be the critical neural markers underlying vigilance instability in the sleep-deprived state.
Language: en
Dynamic functional connectivity; Psychomotor vigilance test; Sleep deprivation; Vigilance instability