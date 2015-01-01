Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence and relationship abuse are prevalent among adolescents and programs promoting gender equity, reproductive justice, and healthy relationships are key strategies for prevention. While such "gender transformative" approaches appear promising for boys, they have not been evaluated among girls. This study assessed the feasibility of this community-based program, called Sisterhood 2.0, among girls in socially disadvantaged urban neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



METHODS: This quasi-experimental trial examined feasibility of Sisterhood 2.0 (n = 246), delivered through 8 weekly sessions, assessed through attendance, retention and satisfaction. Participants completed surveys at baseline and end of program assessing other relevant measures. Generalized linear mixed models estimated changes from baseline to follow up comparing intervention to control participants.



RESULTS: Eleven neighborhoods were assigned to Sisterhood 2.0 (n = 5 neighborhoods) or job-readiness training (n = 6 neighborhoods). Girls were between the ages of 13 and 19, 8-10th graders (59%), and self-identified as Black (69%). Participants most often attended because they thought the program would be interesting (74%) and returned because of the women teaching the program (71%). Girls reported experiences with physical adolescent relationship abuse (ARA) (30% in both arms), emotional ARA (66% intervention; 56% control), or sexual ARA (11% intervention; 12% control). Physical ARA perpetration was high in both arms (intervention: 47%; control: 46%). Significant intervention effects were observed in recognition of abuse (β = 0.41, 95% confidence interval 0.03-0.78). No other significant intervention effects were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Community-based gender-transformative programming for girls is feasible and may be a promising approach for addressing interpersonal violence and promoting sexual health.

