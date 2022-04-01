|
Anderson JR, Mayes TL, Fuller A, Hughes JL, Minhajuddin A, Trivedi M. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35390356
Youth who experience bullying are at risk for psychopathology, indicating the necessity of identifying factors that may protect against the deleterious effects of being bullied. The present study expands upon prior research by examining resilience as a mediator of the effects of experiencing bullying on depression and anxiety within a sample of 2155 adolescents.
Language: en
Resilience; Mental health; Bullying; Youth; Peer victimization