Citation
Sadeghi-Bazargani H, Razzaghi A, Atabak A, Bazargani-Hejazi S, Basirat SB, Doshmangir L, Ebrahiminejad S, Farahbakhsh M, Benekohal RF, Ghaffarifar S, Golestani M, Hamidi MH, Heydari ST, Jahani E, Jahangiry L, Imani A, Khabiri MM, Khishdari A, Marouf H, Masoumi G, Mazloumi A, Mehmandar MR, Mortazavi-Tabatabaei SA, Pourebrahim K, Rahmanian NB, Rezapur-Shahkolai F, Rezaei M, Saadati M, Sarbazi E, Samadipour E, Sehat M, Shafieian M, Mohaymany AS, Soori H, Sheikhi S, Tabibi M, Tabrizi JS, Kashani AT, Vahabzadeh I, Veisi S, Yazdani M. J. Glob. Health 2022; 12: e09002.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Edinburgh University Global Health Society)
DOI
PMID
35392581
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Road traffic crashes (RTCs) and its associated injuries are one of the most important public health problems in the world. In Iran, RTCs rank second in terms of mortality. To address this issue, there is a need for research-based interventions. Prioritizing researches using a variety of approaches and frameworks to determine the most effective interventions is a key nodal point in the RTCs' research policy planning cycle. Thus, this study aims to generate and prioritize research questions in the field of RTCs in Iran.
Language: en