Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The early expression of lifespan health and disease states can often be detected in early childhood. Currently, the Patient-Reported Outcome Measurement Information System (PROMIS®) includes over 300 measures of health for individuals ages 5 years and older. We extended PROMIS to early childhood by creating developmentally appropriate, lifespan coherent parent-report measures for 1-5-year-olds. This paper describes the psychometric approaches used for these efforts.



METHODS: 2 waves of data from parents of children ages 1-5 were collected via 2 internet panel companies. Wave 1 data (n = 1,400) were used to evaluate item pool unidimensionality, model fit, and initial item parameters. Combined data from wave 1 and wave 2 (reference sample; n = 1,057) were used to estimate final item parameters. Using item response theory methods, we developed and tested 12 item pools: Global Health, Physical Activity, Sleep Disturbance, Sleep-related Impairment, Anger/Irritability, Anxiety, Depressive Symptoms, Positive Affect, Self-Regulation, Engagement, Family Relationships, and Peer Relationships.



RESULTS: Wave 1 analyses supported the unidimensionality of Physical Activity, Positive Affect, Anger/Irritability, Anxiety, Depressive Symptoms, and Global Health. Family Relationships and Peer Relationships were combined to form "Social Relationships"; Sleep Disturbance and Sleep-related Impairment were combined to form "Sleep Problems." Self-Regulation was divided into "Flexibility" and "Frustration Tolerance"; Engagement was divided into "Curiosity" and "Persistence." Short forms were developed for item banks with more than 10 items; and.



CONCLUSIONS: Using rigorous mixed-methods, we successfully extended PROMIS to early childhood (1-5-year-olds). Measures are now publicly available in English and Spanish (www.healthmeasures.net).

Language: en