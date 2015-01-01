Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective population-based study.



OBJECTIVES: Describe the incidence of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) and mortality risks, based on the characteristics of the patient, anatomical level of the lesion, setting/cause of the injury, and type of healthcare support received within the regional trauma network (highly specialized trauma center or spoke hospital). SETTING: Between 2011 and 2020, 1303 patients with incident TSCI were identified in a population of 4.9 million inhabitants.



METHODS: Hospital discharge records and mortality records were used to identify patients and outcomes. Cox regression models were fitted to estimate mortality risks across several subgroups.



RESULTS: Over the past decade, age-sex-standardized TSCI incidence rates remained stable with 26.5 cases (95% CI, 25.0-27.9) per 1,000,000 inhabitants (mean age 59.2 years) and most cases were males (68.3%). Incidence was directly associated with age while the male to female ratio was inversely related. Most TSCIs were cervical lesions (52.1%), and the most common cause of injury were traffic crashes (29.9%) followed by occupational accidents (29.8%). Sex, cause of the trauma, or inpatient hospital management were not associated with an increased risk of death. Mortality rates were greater for cervical lesions, and increased with age, remaining stably high among older individuals even 12 months after the accident. One-month mortality risk was significantly higher at ≥75 years compared to <55 years (adjusted HR 9.14 (95% CI, 4.17-20.03)).



CONCLUSION: Public health policies should aim at reducing preventable TSCIs, and special attention should be drawn to long-term management of elderly patients in the attempt to decrease mortality rates.

