Fu L, Liu Y, Qin H, Shi Q, Zhang Y, Shi Y, Lo JTY. Safety Sci. 2022; 150: e105723.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Individuals with disabilities are essential members of heterogeneous crowds. However, empirical data on pedestrian flow, including individuals with disabilities, are limited. In this study, a controlled experiment was conducted to explore the dynamics of counterflow involving individuals without disabilities and with simulated disabilities. For safety reasons, some individuals without disabilities were recruited to simulate persons with mobility-related physical and sensory disabilities (namely pedestrians on crutches, seniors, wheelchair users and persons who are blind) by using auxiliary equipment. A total of 64 pedestrians participated in the experiment. After gaining their movement trajectories, crossing behaviors, spatial-temporal characteristics, fundamental diagrams and the congestion level are analyzed under different split flow ratios of walkers from two directions and densities.
Bidirectional pedestrian flow; Controlled experiment; Individuals with simulated disabilities; Movement behaviors