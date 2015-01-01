|
Sun Z, Xing Y, Wang J, Gu X, Lu H, Chen Y. Safety Sci. 2022; 150: e105682.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Recently, vulnerable road user to motor vehicle (VRU-MV) crashes have been the focus of much attention. Data from Shenyang, China were used for crashes analysis and significant differences existed in VRU-MV crashes across seasons. Therefore, this study analysed three crash datasets (whole, "spring & summer", "fall & winter") by using a hybrid method integrating random parameter logit (RP-logit) model and Bayesian network (BN). First, RP-logit model was established to find out significant factors and heterogeneity considering those three datasets. Second, significant factors identified from RP-logit model were utilized to establish a BN to investigate statistical associations between injury severity and explanatory attributes.
Bayesian network; Injury severity; Random parameter logit model; Vulnerable road user