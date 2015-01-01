|
Citation
|
Ziakopoulos A, Vlahogianni E, Antoniou C, Yannis G. Safety Sci. 2022; 150: e105722.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Harsh driving behavior events, such as harsh braking events (HBs) are road safety surrogate measures showing promising research venues towards crash mitigation, such as safety evaluations based on high-resolution driving data from smartphone sensors. This research presents a framework for aggregation and modelling of such data to highlight safety critical locations based on geometric and network characteristics. Spatial models including Geographically Weighted Poisson Regression, Bayesian Conditional autoregressive models (CAR), and variations of EXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) are implemented. The purpose is to: (i) explore parameters affecting frequencies of harsh driving events through causal spatial models in an urban road network and (ii) assess the predictive performance of models by testing the transferable components of these models in a new urban network test area. The models are trained and evaluated in terms of accuracy and transferability for HBs predictions in separate areas of Athens, Greece.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Geographically Weighted Poisson Regression; Harsh braking; Spatial cross-validation; Spatial predictions; Surrogate safety measures; XGBoost