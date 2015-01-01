SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adomah E, Khoda Bakhshi A, Ahmed MM. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(3): 88-107.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981211049147

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Work zone safety is one of the paramount goals of the safety community. Safety in WZs is a particular concern under foggy conditions as they represent an exogenous factor contributing to high variability in driver behavior. In line with the Connected Vehicle (CV) Pilot Deployment Program on Interstate-80 (I-80) in Wyoming, this study investigates the safety benefits of CV Work Zone Warning (WZW) applications on driver behavior during foggy weather conditions. A work zone (WZ) was simulated using VISSIM in four sequential areas, including the advance warning, transition, activity, and termination area. The effect of drivers' increased situational awareness under the effect of WZW was calibrated in VISSIM based on the results of a high-fidelity driving simulator experiment. Various Surrogate Measures of Safety (SMoS), including Time-To-Collision (TTC), Time Exposed Time-to-collision (TET), Time-Integrated Time-to-collision (TIT), and Modified Deceleration Rate to Avoid Crash (MDRAC), were employed to quantify the safety performance of CVs under varying CV Market Penetration Rates (MPRs). According to the results of TTC and MDRAC, it was found that an increase in CV-MPR enhances the safety performance of the WZ area.

FINDINGS showed that, under foggy weather conditions, the advance warning area had the highest TIT and TET values. Furthermore, it was revealed that an increase in MPR of up to 60% on I-80 would reduce mean speeds and the standard deviation of speed at each of the WZ areas, leading to more speed harmonization and minimizing the crash risk in WZs.


Language: en

Keywords

operations; traffic control devices; work zones

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print