Abstract

Work zone safety is one of the paramount goals of the safety community. Safety in WZs is a particular concern under foggy conditions as they represent an exogenous factor contributing to high variability in driver behavior. In line with the Connected Vehicle (CV) Pilot Deployment Program on Interstate-80 (I-80) in Wyoming, this study investigates the safety benefits of CV Work Zone Warning (WZW) applications on driver behavior during foggy weather conditions. A work zone (WZ) was simulated using VISSIM in four sequential areas, including the advance warning, transition, activity, and termination area. The effect of drivers' increased situational awareness under the effect of WZW was calibrated in VISSIM based on the results of a high-fidelity driving simulator experiment. Various Surrogate Measures of Safety (SMoS), including Time-To-Collision (TTC), Time Exposed Time-to-collision (TET), Time-Integrated Time-to-collision (TIT), and Modified Deceleration Rate to Avoid Crash (MDRAC), were employed to quantify the safety performance of CVs under varying CV Market Penetration Rates (MPRs). According to the results of TTC and MDRAC, it was found that an increase in CV-MPR enhances the safety performance of the WZ area.



FINDINGS showed that, under foggy weather conditions, the advance warning area had the highest TIT and TET values. Furthermore, it was revealed that an increase in MPR of up to 60% on I-80 would reduce mean speeds and the standard deviation of speed at each of the WZ areas, leading to more speed harmonization and minimizing the crash risk in WZs.

Language: en