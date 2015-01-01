SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kececi T. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(3): 758-771.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981211056915

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Under the International Safety Management (ISM) Code, shipping companies are required to build a Safety Management System and develop procedures that will regulate the incident analysis process. By these procedures, the shipping companies develop an incident analysis form and use it on all ships within their fleets. Although these forms serve a common purpose, their structure shows some differences between companies. Thus, time may be wasted when transferring the data or insufficient data may be obtained. This paper examines incident analysis forms used for tanker ships whose hazardous cargos make them of particular importance. The features of incident analysis forms used on tankers of a shipping company were specified, and the fuzzy analytic hierarchy process (FAHP) method presented their importance levels. Expert opinion was collected by a questionnaire. The results revealed that the highest priorities belong to the sections allocated for details about the ship and environmental conditions and root cause analysis technique. The least essential sub-criteria were related to the structure and variety of the forms. Based on the study results, which captured the current practice and the sector's expectations, tanker shipping companies' existing incident analysis forms could be revised. The revised documents would help to achieve complete information and prevent loss of time in information exchange between companies. Bringing a common approach to the analysis of incidents in tanker shipping would increase safety in the shipping industry.


Language: en

Keywords

accident; incident; management; marine; marine safety and human factors; maritime; safety; ship; vessels

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print