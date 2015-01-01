|
Miliauskas CR, Faus DP, da Cruz VL, do Nascimento Vallaperde JGR, Junger W, Lopes CS. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e253.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35397541
PURPOSES: Mental disorders are responsible for 16% of the global burden of disease in adolescents. This review focuses on one contextual factor called community violence that can contribute to the development of mental disorders OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of community violence on internalizing mental health symptoms in adolescents, to investigate whether different proximity to community violence (witness or victim) is associated with different risks and to identify whether gender, age, and race moderate this association.
Language: en
adolescent; mental health; anxiety; depression; violence; community violence; post-traumatic stress; internalizing symptoms