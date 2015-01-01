SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Varghese P, Erickson TB. Glob. Pediatr. Health 2022; 9: e2333794X221086577.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2333794X221086577

PMID

35400019

PMCID

PMC8990700

Abstract

Pesticides have been increasingly recognized as a significant source of morbidity and mortality, especially in the developing world. In particular, significant attention has been given to the use of pesticides to cause deliberate self-harm in India. Approximately half of suicides in India are due to intentional poisoning of which the majority are from pesticides. Young children are commonly poisoned by accidental ingestion, unintentional dermal or inhalational exposure, whereas adolescents are more severely poisoned if attempting self-harm through intentional ingestion. It is the purpose of this paper to highlight the problem of pesticide poisoning in the pediatric population of India, and to recommend policy options to address this global problem. Reducing access to pesticides and educating farmers and the public regarding the proper storage and use of pesticides and the establishment of more poison centers in India can be part of a broader strategy to address these life-threatening poisonings in children.


Language: en

Keywords

India; Pediatrics; Herbicides; Insectides; Organophosphates; Pesticides; Rodenticides

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print