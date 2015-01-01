SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keyes L, Collins B, Tao J, Tiwari C. J. Aging Soc. Policy 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08959420.2022.2049570

35400308

Age-friendly planning should not fall to local departments of senior services only.Planning coordination of age-friendly policy results in more diverse outcomes.Mapping is a tool helping policy makers visualize alternative opportunities.Maps give stakeholders the ability to track and monitor progress.This approach is easily replicable for cities implementing age-friendly programs.


aging; planning; Age-friendly cities; aging in place; local government

