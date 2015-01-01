SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen Y. J. Community Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jcop.22854

35403712

At present, juvenile campus bullying is seriously threatening their own physical and mental health, campus security and even social security, making social instability factors increase. It is to explore how to reduce and avoid the frequent occurrence of campus bullying and provide effective countermeasures for the governance of campus bullying. The relevant research on the governance of campus bullying and the prevention mechanism of students' mental health problems is conducted from the judicial perspective. The methods of literature survey and questionnaire are employed to investigate and analyze the campus bullying problem governance and the influencing factors of students' mental health. The results show that the causes of campus bullying are not only due to external factors, but also due to internal factors from students themselves. The principle of timely prevention and comprehensive management must be followed in the construction of the multigovernance system of campus bullying. It suggests that there are many factors for the occurrence of campus bullying. Only by finding out the root cause of the problem and taking measures to deal with it can the occurrence of campus bullying be effectively avoided.

Keywords: Children; Adolescents


Language: en

governance; campus bullying; judicial horizon; prevention of mental health problems

