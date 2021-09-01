Abstract

INTRODUCTION: During the last years, the use of e-scooter has become more and more popular due to the versatility as the practicality in intra-urban mobility. However, e-scooter has turned into a spring of accidents, lot of them, severe, causing new public health problems and significantly increasing the direct and indirect healthcare costs.



OBJECTIVE: To characterize the epidemiology of the injuries caused by e-scooter related accidents and to study their indirect economic impact in work-related accidents hospital.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Retrospective and descriptive study in which has been checked all the medical information about the patients attended in the ER (emergency room) of the Hospital Asepeyo Sant Cugat, who suffered e-scooter accident from January 2018 to December 2020.



RESULTS: 167 patients were included in the study. 55% (92) were male and 45% (75) were female. The average of age was 37.4 years-old. There were quantified 117 different fractures in 105 patients (63%). Other injuries documented were: 36 patients with multiple contusions, 16 head traumas and 4 wounds which required suture. The most frequent ligamentous injuries were 4 ACL ruptures, 3 ACJ dislocations and 2 patients with rupture of the UCL of the thumb. 105 patients required hospital admission, 3 of them in ICU. The 51% of the cases required surgical treatment of their injuries. In that period, as a consequence of the work inabilities generated by the total of the patients included in the study, the added cost for the hospital was around 1,062,444€.



CONCLUSIONS: The popularization of e-scooters between the employed population has caused a high increased number of accidents in this range of age. Most of the injuries observed may be compared with those seen in high-energy traumas. These cause an important socio-economic impact due to the nature of the injuries and the potential complications that could appear. The work inabilities observed as a consequence of e-scooter related injuries in the employed population have caused a substantial economic impact, shooting up to more than 1,000,000€ the indirect cost of our hospital during the reviewed period.

