Abstract

Owing to strict access control implemented on university campuses during COVID-19, college students experienced increased isolation, resulting in several physical and mental health issues. This study investigates the relationships among perceived built environment, walking attitudes, walking behavior, physical and mental state, and the impact of COVID-19. A cross-sectional survey was conducted among undergraduate students (N = 429) at Dalian University of Technology, China, on September 20 (Sunday) and 21 (Monday), 2020. The survey questionnaire included questions related to socio-demographic factors, perceived environment (accessibility, road condition and safety, and aesthetics), walking attitudes, walking behavior (number of walking trips), physical and mental state, and the impact of pandemic. Subsequently, two structural equation models (SEMs) were developed to analyze the proposed conceptual framework. The empirical results indicated that the SEMs fit the data well, thereby validating the conceptual framework. Perceived environment (especially accessibility), attitudes, and walking behavior significantly influenced physical and mental state. Perceived environment mediated the effects between attitudes and walking behavior and physical and mental state. The pandemic negatively impacted attitudes and physical and mental state. The effect of perceived accessibility on walking behavior and that of walking behavior on physical and mental state were stronger on weekends, whereas the effects of attitudes and the pandemic on physical and mental state were stronger on weekdays. The findings indicate that universities should implement appropriate strategies to improve the objective and subjective built environment, especially accessibility, and cultivate positive attitudes among students to promote walking and improve physical and mental health during COVID-19.

Language: en