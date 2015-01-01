SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Augarde S, Rydon-Grange M. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2022; 62: e101687.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.avb.2021.101687

A comprehensive and well-cited review on the topic of female child sex offenders was published by Grayston and DeLuca in 1999. Over the past twenty years, the clinical and empirical literature relating to female child sex offending has grown. In particular, more is now known about the characteristics of female child sex offenders, and the nature, type, and context of offences, as well as motivations underpinning offending. The purpose of this paper is to provide a review of the current clinical and empirical literature on female child sex offenders, and to update the summary profile on these offenders as originally proposed by Grayston and DeLuca (1999). Of particular note are updates to the co-offending literature and new research regarding the use of technology, abuse within the educational context, and recidivism in female perpetrated child sexual abuse. Implications for assessment and treatment of this offender cohort are also discussed, alongside limitations of this review.


Child sexual abuse; Female child sex offender; Female perpetrator; Female sex offender

