Abstract

Apart from their potential environmental benefits, micromobility modes of transport can afford their users enormous health benefits. This notwithstanding, their adoption is very low or non-existent in most African cities including Ghana. The paucity of research on micromobility in Ghana restricts any objective discussions on the factors that contribute to its low adoption. However, data from elsewhere flag the lack of safe spaces as an important factor. The creation of safe spaces and a micromobility supportive environment will have to be premised on the nuanced understanding of existing intermodal interactions and con flicts. Although micromobility vehicles like e-bikes and e-scooters are not common in Ghana, bicycles are, and they offer a window of opportunity to study intermodal interactions between cyclists (micromobility proxy) and other road users. Using a mixed methods approach, this study investigates the interactions and con flicts that arise between child cyclists and informal-sector commercial vehicle drivers in two Ghanaian cities (Cape Coast and Kumasi) and attempt to predict micromobility acceptability based on drivers' attitudes towards child cyclists and drivers cycling experiences. The results show a low acceptability of micromobility by drivers. They also had several negative stereotypes about cyclists and considered them illegitimate road users. Educational attainment, employment status, and priority access emerged as the best predictors of acceptability of micromobility use by informal-sector commercial drivers. Taken together, the low acceptability of micromobility and the negative perceptions drivers have of cyclists might present significant stumbling blocks to adoption of micromobility in the study areas. Further studies on the suitability of the built environment, intention-to-use, policy development as well as the development of a business model for micromobility will go a long way in shaping the next steps.

