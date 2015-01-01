|
Cyr G, Belanger C, Godbout N. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 128: e105627.
35413547
BACKGROUND: The diagnosis of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) was recently included into the 11th edition of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). Recognizing the need for a brief and specific measure CPTSD symptoms as defined by the ICD-11, Cloitre and her team (2018) developed the original English version of the International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ). The ITQ is composed of two scales-'post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)' and 'disturbances in self-organization' (DSO), respectively subdivided into three subscales. It was found to be psychometrically valid but has yet to be available in French.
Validation; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Complex post-traumatic stress disorder; French translation; The International Trauma Questionnaire