Abstract

Considering the increasing popularity of ice hockey in South Korea, types of injuries and protective equipment for amateur club members need to be further studied. The purpose of the study is to investigate various injuries and protective equipment used by amateur players and to analyze different risk factors by collecting information on areas of injury and their mechanisms. The online survey for 102 participants was designed to address the general information of participants, types of injuries, information about ice hockey equipment, and open-ended questions about injuries and equipment. We conducted in-depth face-to-face interviews with five players about their experiences with injury and opinions about the protective equipment. In total, 60% of the survey participants had experienced injuries, including to the knee (22.6%), shoulder (21.6%), ankle (20.6%), and wrist (14.7%), in order of frequency. Types of injury included sprain (33.3%), contusion (31.4%), fracture (17.7%), abrasion (10.8%), and concussion (0.9%). Injury mechanisms included instances in which those with less proficiency in skating would be injured initially from player-to-player contact, and from landing on the ice or crashing into the fence afterward. We acknowledged how important wearing correctly sized equipment is for protection, and we highlighted the need to develop protective gear that accommodates Asian body measurements.

