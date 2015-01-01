|
Citation
|
Pan Y, Zhou D, Shek DTL. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e4231.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35409917
|
Abstract
|
Although Western studies showed that participation in extracurricular activities was intimately linked to adolescents' psychological adjustment, very few studies have addressed this issue among early adolescents in China. Based on a nationally representative sample of 9672 Chinese junior high school students (M(age) = 14.54 years, SD = 0.70 years), this study investigated the relationship between participation in different extracurricular activities and depressive symptoms among Chinese early adolescents, and the moderating role of gender and family economic status.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; depressive symptoms; extracurricular activity; family economic status; mainland China