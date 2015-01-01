SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Keum BTH, Wong MJ, Salim-Eissa R. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00207640221089536

PMID

35411802

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite suicide being the leading cause of death among emerging adult Asian American women (AAW), little is known about the risk factors.

AIM: We tested whether gendered racial microaggressions stress (GRMS) would be associated with AAW's suicidal ideation, and whether internalized racism (self-negativity, IRSN; weakness stereotypes, IRWS; and appearance bias, IRAB) would exacerbate this link based on self-devaluating implications of internalized racism.

METHOD: Using a sample of 309 AAW (M(age) = 20.00, SD = 6.26), we conducted a moderated logistic regression with GRMS predicting suicidal ideation (endorsement or no endorsement) and the three internalized racism factors (IRSN, IRWS, and IRAB) as moderators.

RESULTS: GRMS significantly predicted suicidal ideation with a threefold increase in the odds of suicidal ideation. Only IRSN significantly exacerbated this link at low to mean levels.

CONCLUSION: Gendered racial microaggressions is likely a risk factor for suicidal ideation among AAW, particularly for those who internalize negative images of themselves as Asian individuals.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal ideation; Asian American women; gendered racial microaggressions; internalized racism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print