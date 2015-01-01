|
Citation
|
Miller GF, Wilson L, Rice K, Depadilla L, Mercado-Crespo M, Jones SE. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35411586
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Exposure to injury and violence early in life increases the risk of experiencing injury and violence later in life. In 2019, the top 3 leading causes of death among 15- to 18-year-olds in the United States were unintentional injury, suicide, and homicide. This study examines the extent to which schools promote injury and violence prevention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; policies; school health