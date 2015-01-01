SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malak-Akgün B, Üzar-Özçetin YS, Aydin A. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ppc.13089

35411610

PURPOSE: This descriptive and correlational study was conducted to determine whether the self-esteem and resilience levels of students were predictors of suicide probability. DESIGN AND METHODS: The survey included the demographic data sheet, Resilience scale for adults, the Rosenberg self-esteem scale, the Suicide probability scale.

FINDINGS: Resilience and self-esteem scores of the students were high, while the suicide probability was low. Self-esteem and resilience levels were predictors of suicide probability. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: This highlights the need for assessing the ongoing adjustment of students' resilience and self-esteem levels over a period and providing effective programs to help them improve their resilience and self-esteem.


suicide; resilience; self-esteem; students; suicide probability

