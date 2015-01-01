Abstract

Was to establish the features of injuries that occur from a car impact and from an injury in the car cab in children of different heights. A retrospective study of archival material was carried out, including forensic conclusions of the corpses of children under 18 who died as a result of car injuries. We analyzed the frequency of damage to various parts of the body as a percentage in children of different heights. As a result, it was found that in children who died as a result of an accident, both from a car impact and from an injury in the car cab, with an increase in height, death occurs more often from a combined injury, less often from an isolated injury of any one part of the body. In children-pedestrians who died from a car impact, with an increase in height, the localization of fractures of the bones of the upper and lower limbs "moves" to more distal regions. The frequency of fractures of the ribs, blades, and pelvic bones increases with increasing height. Ruptures of the liver and spleen are several times more likely to occur in children below 160 cm. In children-passengers with an injury in the car cab, the main features of damage caused by height were identified in the trunk region, which are manifested by a significant predominance of massiveness and the proportion of damage to the bones and internal organs of the chest, the abdomen and pelvis in children above 140 cm and, especially, above 160 cm. Of the injuries of the lower limbs, a feature of the injury in the car cab is the prevalence of injuries to the knee joints in children above 140 cm. A direct dependence of injuries of all parts of the upper limbs on height was revealed, fractures of the forearm bones has been revealed occurred only in children above 160 cm.

Language: ru