Abstract

This research aims to carry out an empirical investigation on the optimal size of the municipalities, that is, the number of inhabitants that offers the lowest level of expenditure in relation to the municipal GDP, obtaining an economic scale to provide the best level of public resources. This study analyzes a sample of data from 4.835 municipalities with a population of less than 50,000 inhabitants, which represent 89% of the total Brazilian municipalities. The database gathers information on municipal revenues and expenses extracted from Finance of Brazil - Accounting Data of Municipalities - FINBRA 2010, socioeconomic data from the 2010 IBGE Demographic Census and the municipalities GDP from the 2010 IBGE. The outcomes showed that the optimal population size for a Brazilian municipality is equivalent to 31.667 inhabitants per city, based on Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) with robust standards errors. This population size provides gains of scale in public administration and improves local autonomy in relation to the central government in order to offer quality public goods.



Key words

Fiscal federalism; Optimal municipal size; Public expenditure



===



Esta pesquisa tem o objetivo de realizar uma investigação empírica sobre o tamanho ótimo dos municípios, isto é, a quantidade de habitantes que propicia o menor nível de despesas em relação ao PIB municipal, de modo que se obtenha escala econômica para otimização da aplicação dos recursos públicos. Este estudo analisa uma amostra de dados de 4.835 municípios com população inferior a 50.000 habitantes, que representam 89% do total de municípios brasileiros. A base de dados reúne informações de receitas e despesas municipais, extraídas do Finanças do Brasil - Dados Contábeis dos Municípios - Finbra 2010 e dados socioeconômicos do Censo Demográfico do IBGE 2010 e do PIB dos municípios do IBGE 2010. Os resultados empíricos indicam que o tamanho ótimo de população para um município brasileiro equivale aproximadamente a 31.667 habitantes por cidade, com base em métodos econométricos como mínimos quadrados ordinários com desvio padrão robusto. Esse porte populacional proporciona ganhos de escala na administração pública e confere maior autonomia local em relação ao governo central para ofertar bens públicos de qualidade.

Language: pt