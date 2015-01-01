Abstract

Objective: To identify aggressive behaviors and reactions to aggression among schoolchildren and to verify whether there is an association with age, sex, education, parents' marital status and type of school institution. Method: Descriptive, cross-sectional and quantitative study. Population composed of 492 children, which generated a sample of 26 children from the private school and 86 from the public school, who answered the Questionnaire of Aggressive and Reactive Behaviors among Peers. Data underwent descriptive analysis and Fisher's exact test. Results: Most children presented below average aggressiveness and aggressive reactions. And with regard to the reactions to aggression the most frequent were the internalized responses. Conclusion: The data obtained can guide interventions to combat and prevent school aggression. However, it became evident that it will be necessary to develop studies with more robust methodological designs. [[via Google Translate ]]





Objetivo: Identificar os comportamentos agressivos e as reações à agressão entre escolares e verificar se há associação com as variáveis idade, sexo, escolaridade, situação conjugal dos pais e ao tipo de instituição escolar. Método: Estudo descritivo, transversal e quantitativo. População composta por 492 crianças, a qual gerou uma amostra de 26 crianças da escola privada e 86 da escola pública, que responderam ao Questionário de Comportamentos AgressivoseReativos entre Pares. Os dados passaram pela análise descritiva e o teste exato de Fisher. Resultados: A maioria das crianças apresentou agressividade e reações agressivas abaixo da média. E no que se refere as reações a agressividade as mais frequentes foram as respostas internalizadas. Conclusão: Os dados obtidos podem nortear intervenções de combate e prevenção da agressividade escolar. Porém, ficou evidente que será necessário desenvolver estudos com designs metodológicos mais robustos.

Language: pt