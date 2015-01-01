|
Citation
Freitas RJM, Lima CLF, Costa TAM, Barros AS, Moura NA, Monteiro ARM. Rev. Pesqui. Cuid. Fundam. (Online) 2021; 13: 1154-1160.
Vernacular Title
Violência intrafamiliar contra criança e adolescente: o papel da enfermagem
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Escola de Enfermagem Alfredo Pinto, Programa de Pós-Graduação em Enfermagem)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Objective: to understand the assistance provided by nurses to children and adolescents who are victims of domestic violence. Method: descriptive research with a qualitative approach, carried out in four basic health units in a medium-sized city in the Brazilian Northeast. Data collection was carried out through semi-structured interviews, following a guiding script, with eight nurses from the sector. Data were analyzed using the collective subject discourse technique. Results: nurses understand what intrafamily violence is, they know the types of violence and how to identify them in their practice. They believe that the nurse's role is to listen and guide parents, notify and activate the responsible bodies. They also report that the municipality is lacking in professional training on this subject. Conclusion: it is suggested that a training and development plan for nursing professionals be implemented in the city, giving them the necessary knowledge to know how to approach and treat this situation. [[via Google Translate ]]
Language: pt
Keywords
Cuidados de enfermagem