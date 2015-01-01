|
Citation
|
Reito A, Öljymäki E, Franssila M, Mattila VM. JAMA Netw. Open 2022; 5(4): e227418.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35420666
|
Abstract
|
Electric scooters (e-scooters) have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation in metropolitan areas around the world, which has led to many e-scooter-related injuries. The most common injuries are head and facial trauma and extremity injuries. Patients with these injuries are predominantly younger men, and substance use is also relatively common among the injured. The characteristics of the injured and the prevalence of the sustained injuries have been reported by numerous authors. We aimed to evaluate the incidence of e-scooter-related injuries.
Language: en