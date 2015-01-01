Abstract

Over the past few years, the number of fatalities and severe injuries of vulnerable road users, particularly pedestrians, has risen substantially. Clearly, the safe mobility of pedestrians is critical in our transportation system. Technology can help reduce vehicle-pedestrian crashes, fatalities, and injuries. Emerging technologies such as pedestrian crash prevention (PCP) systems utilized in on-road vehicles have the potential to mitigate pedestrian crash severity or prevent crashes. However, the reliability and effectiveness of these technologies have remained uncertain. This study contributes toward understanding the effectiveness of PCP systems utilized in on-road vehicles with a low level of automation by investigating two crossing and one longitudinal scenarios. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety field test data from 2018 to 2021 is harnessed, where several on-road vehicles and their PCP systems are evaluated in terms of safety. The large-scale experimental dataset is comprised of 3095 tests of 91 vehicles with different sizes, makes, and models. The empirical results indicate that in hazardous pedestrian-vehicle conflict situations, the performance of PCP systems has been improved during recent years. The test data shows that some pedestrians were undetected in some tests, but on average, in 70% of the tests, the PCP systems avoided pedestrian crashes. However, for the occurred crashes, PCP systems, on average, were able to mitigate impact speeds of >50%. In real-life situations, this could translate to substantial reductions in injury and fatality risk. Through rigorous analysis, the associations of key factors in the studied scenarios and the performance of PCP systems are explored and discussed in this paper. The modeling results show that increasing the maximum deceleration rate of the PCP system and lower weight of vehicles can significantly improve the performance of the PCP system by decreasing the speed at impact with pedestrians. The average maximum deceleration utilized in PCP systems has been increased over time from 7.48 m/s(2) in 2018 to 9.36 m/s(2) in 2021. This can be one of the reasons behind the improvement of PCP systems during recent years.

Language: en