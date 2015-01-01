Abstract

The objective of this paper is to analyze the existing literature to determine the scope and risk factors of slips, trips, and falls (STFs) within the janitorial population in order to make evidence-based recommendations to prevent these incidents in the future. Selected for review were published peer-reviewed articles, conference proceedings, and gray literature relating to STFs among janitors and cleaners. Individuals employed as janitors and cleaners, specifically those that were older than 45-years of age and/or female, represented the highest risk populations for STFs. These STFs result in injuries, such as sprains, strains, dislocations, and tears. Among janitors and cleaners, 30% of nonfatal incidents are attributed to STFs, resulting in a median of 11 days away from work. Both non-observable/human factors and observable/organizational factors contribute to STFs within this population and must be addressed to protect public health. Preventive interventions focused on comprehensive approaches that target observable and non-observable factors are needed to reduce STFs within the custodial population. More research is needed on STFs in the janitorial population to identify successful preventive STF interventions. Addressing the issue of STFs within this job classification will improve the overall health and well-being of janitors as well as reduce the indirect and direct economic burden placed on the employer organization.

Language: en