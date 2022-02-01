Abstract

Exploring the intention of motorcycle use is essential not only for understanding mode choice decisions but also for implementing transportation policy aimed at suppressing motorcycle use. By employing the ordered hybrid choice model, we investigated the influencing factors of motorcycle use intention among students in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. We analyzed the latent variables of individual attitudes and social norms. In a sample of 774 junior high school students, we found that social norms played a significant role in the students' intention to use motorcycles, where close friends and school peers were primary determinants for the respondents. Accruing the advantages of using a motorcycle, including the convenience of being able to travel anytime and anywhere and pursuing a status symbol as a motorcyclist, also influenced students' intentions to use motorcycles once they turned 16 years old. The results also show that male students, students with less daily pocket money, and students in multi-motorcycle households are more motivated to be future motorcyclists. We propose policies such as motorcycle use restrictions, parental monitoring programs, and awareness-raising campaigns discouraging future motorcycle use among students.

Language: en