|
Citation
|
Graystone M, Mitra R, Hess PM. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2022; 105: e103237.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Unsafe cycling environments are often hypothesized as a key factor behind a gender gap in bicycling. We examine gendered safety perceptions using data from street intercept surveys across 10 urban and suburban study areas in the Toronto region, Canada, five with on-street bicycle infrastructure, and five without.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bicycle; Bullying; Collision; Cycling facilities; Equity; Feminist theories; Gender