Abstract

Urban transport infrastructures (TIs) play a central role in an urban society that faces more and more disasters. TIs, part of critical infrastructures (CIs), are highly correlated with urban disaster management in terms of their resilience when cities are facing a crisis or disaster. According to many studies, indicator assessment has been frequently used for the resilience management of CIs in recent decades. Defining and characterizing indicators can be useful for disaster managers as it could help monitor and improve the capacities and performance of TIs. The purpose of this paper, therefore, is (1) to identify and summarize the existing indicators of TIs resilience from the currently available literature, and (2) to discuss the possible future studies of the resilience indicator of TIs. The first results indicated that there are some barriers to identify indicators following the common search method through keywords. Additionally, the indicators found are mainly related to technical information, the disruption stage, and internal TIs. Finally, due to the complexity of indicator assessment, sub-indicators and indicator spatialization are widely used in the resilience assessment of urban TIs studies.

