Citation
Fumagalli LAW, Rezende DA, Guimarães TA. Sustainability 2022; 14(8): e4683.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Transport infrastructure investments must be linked to the public transport demand strategically. User behavior and decision-making process bring several possible alternative transportation options due to a series of factors that define it. Municipalities must manage these factors to promote equal and sustainable transport solutions through urban infrastructure, public transport competitiveness, and attractiveness, and fossil fuels use and pricing policy. The research objective is to determine these factors to monitor and use them for citizens' benefit by means of analytical tools and methods to gain a superior knowledge of reality with a focus on improving investments and services in an agile and efficient manner.
Keywords
public administration; public investments; public transport; strategic digital city; sustainable urban development