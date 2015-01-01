Abstract

This study examines the impact of critical safety-management practices on the occurrence of occupational accidents by means of safety compliance in Malaysia's oil and gas industry. This study employed a cross-sectional design, in which data were collected from oil and gas downstream operations in five states within Malaysia using the convenience-sampling technique. The valid data of 280 responses were analyzed with Smart-PLS, and the structural-equation-modeling technique was applied. The study's outcome revealed that safety-management practices (i.e., safety training, workers' involvement, safety communication and feedback, management commitment to safety, safety-promotion policies, and safety rules and procedures) were significantly associated with occupational accidents via safety compliance. Thus, this study is helpful for practitioners and researchers to understand the importance of safety-management practices in reducing occupational accidents.

Language: en