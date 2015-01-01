SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wróblewski W, Tuśnio N, Wolny P, Siuta D, Trzebicki J, Bączkowska T, Dzikowska-Diduch O, Pruszczyk P. Sustainability 2022; 14(7): e4315.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/su14074315

unavailable

Large-scale usage of oxygen therapy (OT) may lead to increased oxygen concentrations (OC) in places where COVID-19 patients are treated. The aim of the study was to establish in an empirical way the OC in COVID-19 at the patient's bedside and to assess the relationships and reactions that occur during OT in an uncontrolled oxygen-enriched environment. We analyzed and took into account the OC, the technical conditions of the buildings and the air exchange systems. Based on the results, we performed a Computational Fluid Dynamics analysis to assess evacuation conditions in the event of a fire outbreak in the COVID-19 zone. A total of 337 measurements of OC were carried out, and three safety thresholds were then defined and correlated with fire effects. The highest ascertained oxygen concentration was 25.2%. In the event of a fire outbreak at 25.2% oxygen in the atmosphere, the response time and evacuation of medical staff and patients is no longer than 2.5 min. Uncontrolled oxygen enrichment of the environment threatens the safety of medical staff and patients in COVID-19 hospitals.


COVID hospitals; COVID treatment; fire hazard; oxygen concentration; oxygen therapy

