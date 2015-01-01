|
Abidi A, Souid A, B Abdallah K, Hammami N, Siala S, Brahmi N, B Hamouda M. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(4): e05715.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35432998
Methanol poisoning is a challenging clinical situation with irreversible neurologic complication mainly encountered in developed countries. We report a case of a 50-year-old patient who presented with methanol poisoning, symptomatic of respiratory and neurologic failure. In this context, cerebral magnetic resonance imaging concluded entangled injury mechanisms leading to neurologic failure.
Language: en
case report; hemorrhagic necrosis; hypoxia; magnetic resonance imaging; methanol poisoning; white matter demyelination