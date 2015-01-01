Abstract

This report describes cases of aconite poisonings resulting from an improperly prepared traditional Chinese medicinal drinks.



What is already known about this topic?



Aconite tubers and roots are used to prepare traditional Chinese medicinal drinks; fatal aconite poisonings resulting from improper production occur every year.



What is added by this report?



Fifteen cases of poisoning, including five deaths, were reported among persons who attended a birthday luncheon at a Chongqing hotel. Intoxication was most likely caused by homemade unlabeled medicinal liquor containing extremely high concentrations of toxic Aconitum alkaloids.



What are the implications for public health practice?



Public prevention strategies should focus on increasing recognition of the toxicity of Aconitum species and the identification of similar plants, strengthening existing regulation of the sale of raw materials containing Aconitum alkaloids, and appropriately labeling homemade products.

Language: en