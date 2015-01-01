|
Citation
Kumar S, Sahoo BP, Patel AB. Ment. Health Soc. Incl. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Farmer suicide as a social issue has existed in India since past three decades. Though many studies have been conducted from different perspectives to understand the causes and consequences of farmer suicide, very few studies have looked at the issue from a multidimensional perspective. By using the Durkheimian view of suicide, this paper aims to analyse the subjective meaning behind the social fact of suicide. It accesses the nature and pattern of suicide and examines the determinants of suicide from a socio-ecological paradigm.
Language: en
Keywords
Agrarian distress; Determinants; Farmer suicide; India; NCRB; Pattern