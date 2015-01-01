Abstract

It has been estimated that approximately one in seven of all global suicides is due to pesticide self-poisoning, mostly in rural areas of developing countries. Organophosphorus (OP) compounds are a group of pesticides exerting their toxicological effects through non-reversible inhibition of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase (AChE). Among these compounds, phorate (thimet) is one of the most dangerous compounds, the use of which is restricted in many countries. A case of intentional suicide after phorate ingestion in a 24-year-old Bengali male is described. This is the second case of suicidal ingestion of phorate reported in the forensic literature, and the first presenting complete toxicological findings.

